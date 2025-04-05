Sikander Kher on Having Two Fathers But Neither of Them Being There For Him Much

Actor Sikander Kher recently spoke about his experiences growing up with two father figures and how those relationships shaped him. In a detailed chat, he discussed the influence of both his biological father, Gautam Berry, and actor Anupam Kher, who married his mother, Kirron Kher, after her separation from Berry.

Though Sikander lived with his mother and Anupam, he noted that both men had limited presence during his early years, largely due to their professional commitments. His upbringing, therefore, involved navigating life with parental figures who, while important, were often physically absent.

Sikander mentioned that while his ties with each father were different, both played significant roles in his personal evolution. He identified Anupam Kher not only as a stepfather but also as someone who remained a constant part of his journey, even if not always available.

When asked about the kind of guidance he received, Sikander pointed to meaningful phrases and quiet wisdom that stayed with him. One such message focused on resilience and the idea that once a person has endured hardship, future struggles seem less daunting. These insights, according to him, helped him maintain perspective through challenges.

Instead of emphasizing emotion through gestures or words, Sikander described a relationship built on silent trust and respect. He emphasized the importance of giving each other freedom, noting that this approach fostered deeper understanding between them.

Professionally, Sikander continues to make his mark in cinema. He appeared in the international project Monkey Man and was also seen in the series Citadel: Honey Bunny. As he moves forward in his career, the actor carries with him lessons from both his fathers, shaping how he navigates life and work.