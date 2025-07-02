Why Metro…In Dino is a must-watch film

Humming…Berang si hai badi Zindagi, kuchh rang to bharun; and it hits the greys in your mind. The 2007 film Life in a Metro swirls with nostalgia. So painfully honest, and therefore soothing. The heartbreaks feel personal, the issues feel personal, and the characters feel personal. You dive in-depth into the chronologies of what human emotions are actually like.

Nostalgia keeps you breathing. In the pursuit of practicality, we often sabotage our nostalgia. Moreover, Bollywood has also been chasing it lately. We could witness a lot of hasty, hurried and grotesque work on the screen. Amidst that, our yearning for something like Life In a Metro got cocooned. However, it seems the manifestation was successful, and Metro…In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is on the toast.

And here are the top reasons that you should not miss it!

A toast to nostalgia, of course

Sometimes, tune in with your nostalgia. The transitions take you to places. While you must not lose yourself to yourself, but make Metro…In Dino, your medium to breathe in the daily hustle that you keep fighting for.

For its ode to music

Filled with music, and therefore it shall turn out to be the one-of-a-kind build-up in your romantic hearts. With some of the most beautiful visuals that we can already witness in the trailers, the song sequences already tell you that it is going to take you to places.

For Irrfan Khan

Konkona Sen Sharma made sure that Metro In Dino held onto a small but meaningful thread connecting it to Life in a… Metro. Giving a subtle tribute to the late Irrfan Khan and his unforgettable role in the original film. In Life in a… Metro, Konkona played Shruti, a young woman navigating the world of arranged marriage. Along the way, she found an unexpected connection with Monty, a quirky, older man played with charm and heart by Irrfan. In Metro In Dino, Konkona takes on a new role as Kajal, but the past isn’t entirely left behind. She’s paired with Pankaj Tripathi this time, and in a thoughtful nod to the earlier film, his character is also named Monty.

Stories like these linger—a quiet reminder of what cinema can be when it chooses heart over hype. With a story and screenplay by Basu, dialogues by Sandeep Shrivastava and Samrat Chakravarthy, and music by Pritam that already hints at stirring something deep, the film brings together a soulful ensemble: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Saswata Chatterjee.

Shot with intimacy by Abhishek Basu and Basu himself, and gently edited by Bodhaditya Banerjee and Satish Gowda, it captures the textures of city life: messy, emotional, fleeting.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro… In Dino arrives on 4 July 2025, not with noise but with the kind of quiet depth we’ve been missing, a film that lets you breathe, feel, and maybe even heal a little.