Review of Metro In Dino: A Musical That Tugs At Your Heartstrings

It was a one fine cosy misty afternoon when a crop of journos was nestled at the T series mini theatre to watch Metro In Dino.

Hopes are high from Metro. A stellar cast to power the narrative, beautiful songs and of course, a story which is a far cry from the regular gory and ghastly cinema experience, fans are waiting for another magic from master storyteller Anurag Basu.

So does it deliver? Is Metro a good movie?

It absolutely is.

Metro In Dino is a musical that tugs at your heartstrings. A roller coaster emotional journey, it elevates and shatters you many times, leaving you with an indelible bitter sweet experience with a subtle veneer reflecting on the vagaries of human life and relationships.

Anurag Basu weaves a world of realism, escapism yet deep rooted in modern day experiences, deeply philosophical yet empowering and attempting for redemption.

Basu weaves Pritam’s mellifluous magic in the movie’s core screenplay, a brave, if not boisterous move, adding melody in motion. A musical experience which leaves you in enchantment.

Music is nostalgic, background score elevates the screenplay, camera captures raw emotions blending seamlessly without being jarry, costume and styling of each character done meticulously to bring out diverse personality traits, and overall, Metro is an apt example of all aspects coming together in perfect harmony to emerge as a fine piece of art. A flow which is genial yet pierces your heart.

At a time when the attention span of audiences is reducing, musicals demand more belief and conviction. In Metro In Dino, sight and sound intertwine to create a vibrant symphony.

Neena Gupta, like always, is at her finest. Anupam Kher acts subtle, Konkona Sen Sharma powers every scene (she looks stunning), Aditya Roy Kapoor is mature yet effortless, Sara Ali Khan holds her own, Fatima Sana Sheikh speaks volumes in silence. Pankaj Tripathi could have been utilised better but Ali Fazal explodes with raw emotion and his pain splashes red on the screen.

Kudos to Basu for balancing out such talented actors, giving them enough on the platter.

T series has always broken boundaries in terms of compelling storytelling and betting on concepts which swim against the tide.

Metro In Dino, with its poignant musical numbers, depiction of complex evolving human relationships across generations, dealing with powerful modern day issues without an iota of judgement or frivolity, is absolute cinema.

Go watch it this weekend, and enjoy the rainbow called life.

IWMBuzz rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars.