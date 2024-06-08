Kriti Kharbanda teams up with Rana Daggubati for a film – report

Actor Kriti Kharbanda, who was recently in the news for her wedding with Pulkit Samrat has resumed work in no time. The actor is teaming up with none other than actor Rana Daggubati for an upcoming film.

A report in Pinkvilla suggested that Kharbanda, who has previously worked with Daggubati in Housefull 4 is now reuniting with her for an upcoming film, where they have been shooting for a while now. The film will feature Kharbanda and Daggubati in lead roles and about 50 percent of the film has already been completed.

The same report also suggested that Kharbanda will be sporting a short-hair look for the first time but the rest of the details of the film have currently been kept under wraps.

As known, Kharbanda tied the knot with Samrat on March 15 in Delhi.

Ever since that, Kharbanda and Samrat have been sharing dreamy pictures of themselves from the wedding and the fans have been showering them with their wishes.

Back then, she posted without it on Instagram with a beautiful note, the note read, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you.

Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!” She also dropped a video while celebrating her first month anniversary. She captioned it, “We found ourselves, when we found each other, and that’s the most beautiful kind of love. It’s been a month since the wedding, but our forever begun lifetimes ago.”