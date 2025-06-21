Kuberaa Day 1 Box Office Collection: First-day earnings showed a strong start

Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Kuberaa’ was released on 20th June 2025 and the film has done well on the first day itself.

‘Kubera’ has performed brilliantly on its first day at the box office. According to Sacnilk’s initial estimates, the film has earned a net of around ₹13 crore on the first day in all languages ​​​​in India. This opening reflects the popularity of the film among the audience and the strong presence of the star cast.

As far as theater occupancy is concerned, the film got the best response in Telugu language, where an overall 57.36% occupancy was recorded. At the same time, the film recorded 33.73% occupancy in Tamil language, 6.73% in Hindi, 6.54% in Kannada, and 2.32% in Malayalam. It is clear from these figures that ‘Kubera’ is being liked a lot in South India, while the film will have to slowly gain ground in the Hindi belt.

The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula and jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and Amigos Creations. The film stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil in lead roles.

The story and brilliant acting of the film are being liked by the audience, and it is expected that ‘Kuberaa’ will perform even better over the weekend. Now it will be interesting to see how far the film goes at the box office in the coming days.

