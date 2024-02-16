Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Continues To Win Hearts, Tops The List Amongst All International Films

The 90s era of Bollywood stands as a golden age of storytelling, marked by an array of timeless classics that continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Among these gems, Karan Johar’s 1998 masterpiece, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, shines brightly as an example of nostalgia, romance, and heartfelt emotion. Starring the iconic trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai weaves a tale of love, friendship, and second chances. At its core, the film explores the journey of a daughter, Anjali, as she endeavors to fulfill her late mother’s wish of reuniting her father with his long-lost college best friend, Anjali.

Even decades after its release, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences worldwide. Its timeless themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery resonate across generations, cementing its status as a true classic of 90s Bollywood cinema. As it finds a new audience on streaming platforms like Netflix, the magic of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai lives on, reminding us of the enduring power of storytelling and the timeless allure of romance. The movie tops the list amongst all international films.

SRK’s portrayal of the charming and conflicted Rahul, Kajol’s spirited depiction of Anjali, and Rani Mukerji’s elegant portrayal of Tina form the heart and soul of the film. Their on-screen chemistry and palpable emotions have cemented their characters in the annals of Bollywood history. The music of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, composed by Jatin–Lalit, remains an integral part of its enduring legacy. From the soulful melodies of Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee to the peppy beats of Koi Mil Gaya, the soundtrack captured the hearts of millions and emerged as the biggest seller of the year. Upon its release, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.