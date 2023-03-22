Star Plus’ show Faltu produced under Boyhood Productions impressed the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja in lead roles. The show Faltu has received immense recognition from the audience for it’s gripping and enthralling plot.

In the past, shows have portrayed how girl infants are treated in traditional and orthodox Indian families, particularly in the rural areas. Faltu that airs on Star Plus, focuses on the motivational journey of a young woman named Faltu, who now embarks her journey in the world of cricket in order to become a renowned cricketer.

Faltu battled back against the idea that society revolves around embracing a girl child and treating her family’s income on par with that of a male child. Ayaan Mittal essayed by Aakash Ahuja enters the scene to support her thoughts, lend a helpful hand to her amidst all of her turmoil. This leads eventually to the opening of a new chapter in Faltu’s life, highlighting the growing bond between Faltu and Ayaan Mittal.

Niharika Chouksey essays the role of Faltu opined about her bond with co star Aakash Ahuja portrays the role of Ayaan, “Ayaan is the Rahul to my Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he is my best friend just not on screen but offscreen as well. He looks out for you always, makes fun of you but is your biggest cheer leader on set. He is very supportive and we enjoy doing scenes together, he is my favourite co actor. I always look forward for scenes with him, we pull each other’s leg and the fans love that and this is how actually we are in real life. You can say we are best friends and everyday is a new learning with him”.

Faltu is the tale of an unwanted girl child. The plot of the show centers on Faltu’s quest for acceptance from her family and the honor of her people. Tune in to watch Faltu every Monday to Sunday at 9 PM only on Star Plus.