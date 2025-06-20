Lauren Gottlieb Ties The Knot With Tobias Jones In A Dreamy Italian Wedding

Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, who made her mark with the Bollywood film ‘ABCD’, is now married! Lauren tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Tobias Jones in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on June 11, 2025.

Lauren’s husband, Tobias Jones, is a London-based video creator. The two got engaged in the Caribbean in August 2024. Now, after about a year, they have entered the stage of marriage.

Confirming the news of the wedding, Lauren said, “It was really like a dream come true for me, from quiet moments to the biggest surprise.” Lauren said that she was the first to wake up on the wedding day and felt very calm while getting ready. But as soon as she saw Tobias standing at the wedding altar, she started saying to herself, “Every moment has to be remembered, nothing has to be forgotten.”

The entire wedding day was full of emotions and surprises. As Lauren walked down the wedding aisle, Tobias’ cousin, who is a singer, sang live to welcome her. This personal touch set the tone for the entire wedding.

The reception was also no less, from the champagne tower to the Coldfire dance and special fireworks choreographed to Coldplay’s song “A Sky Full of Stars”, the atmosphere was magical.

But the most emotional moment of the entire evening was Lauren’s father’s speech and the father-daughter dance he did with her.

Lauren says, “We just stood holding each other, laughed, cried, danced and shared things that we will never forget. Papa said that I am the most perfect daughter of his life. And I told him, he is the one behind every dream of mine. Whatever I have become, it is because of him. This moment was the most perfect for me.”

Lauren Gottlieb’s filmography includes films like ABCD, ABCD 2, Welcome To Karachi, and Ambarsariya. Now she has entered a new chapter while balancing both her personal and professional life.

These dreamy wedding pictures have made a lot of headlines on social media and fans are congratulatin the new couple.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.