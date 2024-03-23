Legendary Bengali Actor Parathasarathi Deb Dies At The Age Of 68

Parathasarthi Deb is a Bengali actor in the entertainment industry. He is a well-known TV serial actor who appeared in Raktabeej. He has appeared in more than 200 projects, including theatre, films, television shows, and online series. He was the vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum. Recently, the legendary actor passed away at the age of 68.

Parthasarathi Deb’s Dies On Friday

Parthasarathi Deb, 68, died in a hospital in Kolkata, where he had been receiving long-term treatment. According to his family, he died at 11:50 p.m. The actor battled illness for a long period and passed away on March 22 Friday. Furthermore, his relatives revealed that Bengali star Parthasarathi Deb was suffering from COPD and was hospitalized at MR Bangur Hospital last month.