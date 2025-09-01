Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 4: Crosses 24.30 Crore in Just 4 Days

Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra Box Office Collection Day 4: Directed by Dominic Arun, the Malayalam superhero film Loka: Chapter 1 – Chandra has maintained a strong hold at the box office since its release. The film performed well in the first three days and showed a tremendous jump on the fourth day, i.e., Sunday, earning around 10 crores in India. With this, the total four-day net collection of the film has reached 24.30 crores. These figures are according to the reports of Sacnilk.com.

If we look at the day-wise collection, the film earned 2.7 crores in Malayalam only on the first day, i.e., Thursday. On the second day, Friday, the film earned four crores, which included 3.65 crores from Malayalam and 0.35 crores from Telugu. On the third day, Saturday, the film’s earnings increased further, and it did a business of 7.6 crores, including 5.8 crores from Malayalam, 0.6 crores from Tamil, and 1.2 crores from Telugu. The film grew greatly on Sunday’s fourth day and earned around 10 crores.

The film’s occupancy was also worth noting. On Sunday, the Malayalam version recorded 75.25% occupancy, while the Telugu version performed well with 36.10% occupancy. These figures clearly show that the film’s popularity is not limited to Malayalam audiences only; it has successfully attracted audiences in multiple languages.

Loka: Chapter 1—Chandra is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfare Films. It is the first chapter of the Wayfare Cinematic Universe and an attempt to introduce the superhero genre to Malayalam cinema. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. At the same time, actors like Nasleen, Sandy Arun Kurien, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishant Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Sri, and Sarath Sabha have also given strong performances.

The technical team of the film is equally strong. Nimish Ravi’s cinematography has given the film a great visual touch, while Chaman Chakko’s editing has given it the perfect pace. TJakes Bejoy composed the music and background score of the film, which has made the superhero story more exciting.

Released on 28 August 2025, the film is considered a superhit at the box office based on the figures. After a strong weekend collection, the film is expected to perform well on weekdays and collect more big figures in the coming days.

