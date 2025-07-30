Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra Promises a Cinematic Revolution

Malayalam cinema is ready for a transformative phase with the unveiling of the teaser for ‘Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra’, a film that boldly ventures into new genres. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s production company, this film, directed by Dominic Arun, marks the initiation of an ambitious superhero cinematic universe known as Lokah.

Set against a post-apocalyptic backdrop and boasting a significant budget, the teaser provides a sneak peek into an unexplored realm for Mollywood, reminiscent only of the recently released ‘Gaganachari’.

The teaser kicks off with Naslen’s character navigating an eerie, abandoned factory landscape, which quickly escalates into intense action.

The focus then shifts to Kalyani Priyadarshan’s character, Chandra, making a striking entrance. What unfolds suggests that she may be either navigating the chaos of this universe or undertaking a mission that could drastically alter it.

The teaser concludes with ominous graffiti proclaiming, “She is coming,” hinting at Chandra’s crucial role—either as a formidable protagonist or potentially a major antagonist.

Establishing the Lokah universe

Unlike typical genre films, ‘Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra’ serves as the cornerstone of a broader cinematic universe in Malayalam, aspiring to develop its own mythology and heroes.

Feedback for the teaser has been overwhelmingly positive. One viewer remarked, “That’s gun shot …. Goosebumps.” Another commented, “Wow, international-level quality. Hope the story is equally impressive.” Yet another added, “Very good making… Background score, visuals—all top-notch. Let’s hope the story and script deliver as well.”

In addition to Kalyani and Naslen, the film features a strong supporting cast, including Chandu Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian, and Shanti Balachandran in key roles. With its release slated for Onam, ‘Lokah – Chapter 1: Chandra’ is poised to expand the horizons of regional cinema.