Love in Vietnam Box Office Collection Day 1: Shantanu–Avneet’s film earns only 0.06 crore on the first day

Love in Vietnam Box Office Collection Day 1: Trade experts watched this Indo-Vietnamese romantic drama, which was released in theaters on 12 September 2025. But Love in Vietnam got a limited audience on the first day. According to initial figures, India’s net earnings were 0.06 crore, and gross collection was 0.07 crore. Worldwide earnings were also limited to 0.07 crores.

The film’s occupancy was only 6–8% at the all-India level. Young audiences showed some interest in multiplexes, but the film’s condition was poor in single-screen and mass circuits. Some people on social media have praised the film’s cinematography and music, but the film could not reach a large audience.

This film is inspired by Sabahattin Ali’s famous novel Madonna in a Fur Coat. The story revolves around an Indian boy, Manav (Shantanu Maheshwari), and a Vietnamese girl, Linh (Khả Ngân). The emotional conflict and complexity of relationships are shown in the story from Simmi’s (Avneet Kaur) angle. The film’s backdrop is the beautiful locations of Vietnam, which visually make the film special.

Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur’s on-screen pairing is refreshing. Khả Ngân’s role also gives the film an international touch. Experienced actors like Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar, and Gulshan Grover add depth to the story.

Famous composers like Meet Bros, Amaal Malik, and Rashid Khan have worked on the film’s music. The songs balance between romantic and soulful tones. The cinematography is done by Dudley, who has beautifully brought Vietnam’s valleys and cultural backdrop to the big screen.

The film may have had a weak opening, but trade pundits believe that if the word-of-mouth is positive, it may see a slight increase on Saturday and Sunday. Love in Vietnam’s goal is not just the box office but also to give the audience a different cinematic experience.

The opening day figures were disappointing, but the film’s beautiful locations, music, and unique story can give it a distinct identity. Now it remains to be seen how much Love in Vietnam can attract the audience over the weekend.

