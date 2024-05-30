Luv Ki Arrange Marriage: Avneet Kaur Romances Sunny Singh In 1st Poster Of Her Upcoming Film

After making her grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Avneet Kaur is back with a bang, releasing the first poster of her upcoming OTT film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. The film name itself suggests that it will be a full entertainer with Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh in the lead pair. Also, fans are excited to see this fresh Jodi on-screen romancing each other. Let’s talk about the first poster.

The first poster of Luv Ki Arrange Marriage unveils a romantic moment between Avneet and Sunny. As they embrace, a pink rose is delicately held in their hands, and their radiant smile leaves fans curious for more. With this romantic poster, it is clear that Avneet and Sunny’s chemistry is fiery. The actress dressed in dark pink looked beautiful, while the actor looked simple in baby pink. With all the pink moments, this poster is a visual feast, demanding attention.

Sharing this big update, the actress captioned her post, “Here’s the Major Reveal. Band, Baja, baarat aur parivaar! This wedding season, get ready to experience the confusion!”

Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is an OTT romantic comedy directed by Ishrat R Khan and Syed Tabrez Pasha. It will be released on Zee 5 Original and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Vimal Lahoti.

Avneet Kaur marked her remarkable debut in the film industry with Tiku Weds Sheru, sharing the screen with the powerhouse of talents Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2023. With her powerful performance, she received rave reviews from critics and viewers.