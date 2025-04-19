Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko arrested in drug case

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was taken into custody by Kochi City police on Saturday, April 19, 2025, following several hours of questioning at the Ernakulam Town North police station. The arrest comes days after a late-night operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) at a hotel in Kaloor, where the actor was reportedly present.

Chacko appeared at the police station around 10 a.m. after receiving a notice to cooperate with the ongoing inquiry. Authorities sought his explanation over his conduct during Wednesday night’s hotel inspection, during which he is said to have exited the premises under questionable circumstances.

According to police sources, a formal complaint has been lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The actor is being investigated under provisions related to consumption and possible links to others involved. The charges, while serious, fall under the category of bailable offences.

Initial findings indicate that Shine Tom Chacko left his room during the surprise raid and exited the hotel property by unconventional means. Surveillance visuals are said to show him maneuvering through the building’s exterior and eventually leaving the location on a two-wheeler.

Officials involved in the case, including members of the Ernakulam Central and Narcotics divisions, are working to verify the sequence of events. The team has reportedly obtained mobile data records and messaging history for further examination. Statements from others present during the incident are also being reviewed.

The DANSAF team had initially reached the hotel acting on a tip-off regarding alleged narcotics activity. Chacko’s name appeared in the guest log, prompting the officers to visit his room. Despite a complete search, no banned substances were discovered on the premises.

The actor, who was cleared of involvement in a previous drug case from 2015 earlier this year, now finds himself under scrutiny once again. Investigators have yet to determine whether any larger network is involved.

Further proceedings are expected in the coming days, with police focusing on clarifying inconsistencies in Chacko’s statements and reviewing technical evidence collected from the scene.