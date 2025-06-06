Malayalam Star Shine Tom Chacko’s Father Dies In Accident, Actor Hospitalised

This morning turned out to be tragic for Malayalam star Shine Tom Chacko as he became a victim of a car accident with his family. The actor’s father, Sibi Chacko, died near Bengaluru due to the tragic incident. Shine Tom’s father was 70 years old at the time of his death.

According to media reports, the incident took place near Palakottai, close to Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, around 7 o’clock in the morning. This happened when Shine Tom’s car crashed into the lorry which was ahead of them. Sibi Chacko suffered severe injuries, eventually leading to his death.

However, actor Shine Tom Chacko, with his mother, brother, and driver, sustained injuries. Though everyone was taken to the Government hospital nearby, Sibi Chacko died on the spot.

At present, the Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, his mother, brother, and the driver are hospitalized and receiving treatment. As per the reports, actor Shine Tom has suffered a fracture. There are no further updates available at this time. Also details about

Shine Tom Chacko has appeared in films such as Konthayum Poonoolum, Annayum Rasoolum, Ithihasa, Palakottai, Prethamundu Sookshikuka, and Mannankattayum Kariyilayum, among others.