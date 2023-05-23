Malayalam Masterpiece 2018 Hindi version to release Pan India on 26th May

The Malayalam movie Masterpiece had released and had created shockwaves with perfection like never before. The 2018 Hindi version is all set to come out on 26th May and we are super excited for the same. Let’s check out more details on it now

Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph’s critically and commercially acclaimed Malayalam film 2018 which had hit the screens on May 5 is continuing its dream run at the box-office. Having received such great response from the audiences and critics all across Kerala , makers of 2018 are now gearing up to release the film nationwide.

Starring Minnal Murali fame actor Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew and Sudheesh, 2018 will have a massive pan-India release on Friday May 26th this week in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, further taking the box-office by storm.

Impressively, the survivor thriller film earned 137.6 crores worldwide after its release. Following public’s popular demand, the Kerala government slated upto six shows of the multi-starrer in cinema halls. 2018 earned a Kerala gross of around 65.25crores.

Film’s lead actor Tovino Thomas shared his gratitude towards the audiences and said, “As a team, we are overjoyed with the love and positive response 2018 has been receiving until now, which is why we are more excited to bring the film for Pan-India audiences. More than box-office numbers, it’s the word of appreciation which me and the entire team are getting showered with, that has been very satisfying.”

