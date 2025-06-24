Malhar Thakkar And Puja Joshi Expecting Their First Child

Popular Gujarati film actors Malhar Thakkar and Puja Joshi have given the good news that they are expecting their first child.

For this cute announcement, both of them took to Instagram and wrote, “Our little world is expanding.”

In the post, they further wrote, “My heart is absolutely overflowing. Malhar and I have been stirring up something truly wonderful, and we’re thrilled to announce our sweet little world is about to go from

a perfect duo to a beautiful trio: We’ve been brewing this dream for a while, and soon, our next chapter will be poured into existence. Get ready for a whole new blend of joy and sleepless nights! So much love.”

Added in the caption, “Something exciting is brewing. And we both can’t wait for you to be part of our new journey!”

Malhar and Pooja got married on 26 November 2024 in a grand ceremony in Ahmedabad. Now, hearing the news of the beginning of this new chapter, fans and industry colleagues have flooded them with congratulations on social media. Stars like Raj Anadkat, Hiten Tejwani, Raunak Kamdar, Hemang Dave and Jinal Belani also extended their best wishes.

Pooja Joshi, who hails from Mumbai, is active in the Gujarati film industry. She first worked with Malhar in the web series ‘Vaat Vaat Ma’ during the COVID-19 pandemic. The on-screen chemistry of the two gradually turned into a real-life romance. After this, the two also appeared together in films like ‘Lagan Special’ and ‘Veer Ishanu Seemant’.

There is a wave of happiness in the Gujarati entertainment world with this new good news coming in the life of this couple. Fans are eagerly waiting for this “perfect duo” to become a “beautiful trio”.

Stay tuned for more updates only on IWMBuzz.com.