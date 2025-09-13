Mannu Kya Karegga Box Office Collection Day 1: The film earned 0.45 crores on the first day

Mannu Kya Karegga Box Office Collection Day 1: Released on 12 September 2025, the film took a weekday opening, due to which there was not much crowd in the theaters. According to the initial figures of Sacnilk, the film’s all-India net earnings were 0.45 crores, while the gross collection reached around 0.51 crores. The film has not received any major overseas opening so far.

The story of Mannu Kya Karegga is set on the college campus of Dehradun. The main character, Mannu (Vyom Yadav), is a mischievous but talented boy who is good at music, sports, and technology, but is confused about his career and future. His life revolves around friendship, love, breakups, and self-discovery. In the film, the feelings of youth, love, and hope are beautifully portrayed through music and emotional scenes.

Vyom Yadav and Saachi Bindra have stepped on the big screen for the first time in the film. The chemistry between the two seems refreshing and tries to connect with the youth. Apart from these, seasoned actors like Vinay Pathak and Kumud Mishra work to give depth to the story. Actors like Rajesh Kumar and Brijendra Kala also add color to their style.

Lalit Pandit composed the music for the film. Big names like Shaan, Udit Narayan, Mohit Chauhan, Stebin Ben, and Akriti Kakkar have lent their voices to the songs, which is considered to be the biggest USP of the film. The music can help attract the youth and romantic audience.

The film’s occupancy on the first day was 8-10% on average, slightly increasing in the evening and night shows. The film has received a little response from the multiplex audience, but the hold in the mass circuits remained weak. On social media, the audience has praised the music and campus setup of the film, but questions have been raised about the script’s predictability.

The film is still in its initial stages. Despite the mixed response to the criticism, the collection may jump over the weekend if the word-of-mouth publicity is positive. Trade experts believe the film can earn between 1.5 and 2 crore on Saturday and Sunday, which will be important for its budget and future running.

Mannu Kya Karegga has opened below expectations at the box office. The debut starcast and mediocre promotions affected the film’s opening. Now it remains to be seen how much love the audience gives this film over the weekend and whether it can gradually gain its foothold.

