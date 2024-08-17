Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Rahul V Chittella React To Gulmohar National Awards

Manoj Bajpayee has received a Special Mention at the National awards for his performance in Gulmohar. Minutes after the announcement Manoj told this writer, “I am over the moon. I just feel so blessed to have received my fourth National award, and that too for a very special film.Wow!”

Manoj Bajpai had multiple releases in 2023. Each one be it Gulmohar, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai or Joram ,fetched him immense laudation. “I’ve never stopped thirsting for challenging roles which is why you are taken aback each time. I am not trying to impress audiences by doing a variety of roles. I am just doing the work that excite me. Being part of a film(Gulmohar) with Sharmila Tagoreji was quite an achievement for me. Sitting next to her during the film’s promotions was quite a privilege. ”

Gulmohar has also won the National award for best Hindi film. Rahul V Chittella has worked extensively with Mira Nair. It shows in his debut film. Gulmohar is like Mira’s Monsoon Wedding without a wedding, There is a peculiar sterility and joylessness about the characters , scattered and rudderless even as they speak repeatedly about keeping the family together, they seem to have little interest in actually sharing the same roof.Chittella and his co-writer Arpita Mukherjee spread out the plot onto a wafer-thin canvas. For such a tediously skimpy scenario to come alive, one needed a more dedicated storytelling and performances. Tragically the actors seldom get a chance to have a say, let alone cohere in a familial clasp.

It was a double celebration for the screen diva Sharmila Tagore. Not only was August 16 her son Saif’s birthday she was informed that Gulmohar had won the National award for best Hindi film.

Snatching time away from the celebrations Sharmila Tagore spoke exclusively to this writer and said, “I am over the moon. Very happy. Well done, team Gulmohar led by Rahul Chittella, first time director. What a beautiful journey this film has had!”

Gulmohar director Rahul Chittella adds, “I am absolutely honoured by this prestigious win for our beloved film, Gulmohar! I’m delighted especially with Manoj Bajpayee also winning the best actor (special mention). He’s a rare treasure and it’s been a privilege creating this film with him and Sharmila ji! Lastly, my special thanks to my creative and writing partner, Arpita Mukherjee for being with me through this. I would like to specially thank Star Studios for believing in our shared vision! We set out to explore the meaning of family and home in present times and have become one in the process!”