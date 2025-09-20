Mohanlal To Be Felicitated With Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been chosen for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023, the highest honour in Indian cinema. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Known for his powerful performances and incredible versatility, Mohanlal has been a household name in Indian cinema for over four decades. With a career that spans more than 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, the 65-year-old star has left a lasting mark with his unique acting style and natural screen presence.

The award, which recognises lifetime contribution to Indian cinema, will be presented to him at the 71st National Film Awards on September 23, 2025.

The ministry described Mohanlal as an actor whose journey has inspired generations, calling him a legend in every sense. From action to drama, comedy to romance, his range as an artist has been unmatched.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the actor on X, calling him a symbol of excellence and cultural pride for Kerala. He praised Mohanlal’s passion for cinema and theatre, and his contribution across various languages.

Fans and film industry colleagues have been pouring in their wishes, celebrating the honour bestowed on one of India’s finest.

With this award, Mohanlal joins the league of cinema legends whose legacy has shaped the film industry, not just in Kerala, but across India.