Monali Thakur and Maik Richter Headed for Splitsville?

Bollywood singer Monali Thakur and her Switzerland-based husband Maik Richter’s married life is going through a difficult phase. The couple, who got married in 2017 in a low-key ceremony in Mumbai, are now reported to be on the verge of breaking up.

According to sources, “A lot has changed between them in the last few years. Nobody remembers them as a couple anymore. This is often the result of long-distance marriages.”

Meanwhile, the signs are clearly visible on social media as well. Monali (39) has unfollowed her husband, Maik, on her Instagram and deleted their wedding photos. At the same time, Maik has also unfollowed Monali and made his account private. All this has fueled the breakup speculation.

The source said, “Social media cut-off is a big red flag. Perhaps Monali is waiting for the right time to come forward and talk about it. And this is absolutely right.” It is worth noting that the couple kept their marriage a secret for a long time, and Monali confirmed it publicly only in June 2020. At that time, she described her wedding day as “a simple, real and dramatic celebration”. At present, neither Monali nor Maik has given any official reaction to this news.

