Mrunal Thakur Faces Backlash for ‘Mean Girl’ Remarks in Interview

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is in the news on social media for her recent interview with Miss Malini. During the interview, Mrunal talked about the films she rejected initially. She said that one of the films proved to be a superhit, and that film made another actress famous. But Mrunal said that she might have lost herself if she had done the film at that time.

Mrunal said, “Today, that actress is not working, but I am, and this is my victory. I did not want instant recognition or shortcut success.”

https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/1n4wxey/which_film_is_mrunal_thakur_talking_about/

This statement has now become a problem for her. In the conversation that started on Reddit, many users called Mrunal a “mean girl” and accused her of proving herself better by demeaning others. One user wrote, “Peak mean girl energy—she’s not working today, but I am.” Many people said that justifying herself by comparing herself with another actress was a wrong move for Mrunal.

Some Reddit users also reminded me this is not the first time Mrunal has been involved in such a controversy. Earlier, incidents like statements about Bipasha Basu and hidden taunts on Deepika Padukone on social media had come to the fore. Due to this, people have now started calling her “arrogant” and an actress with a “superiority complex”.

However, Mrunal’s fans believe that her intention may not have been wrong, but the way she expressed herself seemed arrogant. Many say that she should have chosen her words more carefully so that they did not seem like a shade or a comparison.

Overall, Mrunal Thakur’s interview is garnering mixed reactions on social media. While some people find her honest, many users are tagging her a “mean girl.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!