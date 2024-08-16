Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Group Wins National Award for Brahmāstra’ VFX

Producer Namit Malhotra , one of the biggest Indian names in Hollywood and Bollywood currently has been a trailblazer in establishing himself as one of the most influential Indians in the global film industry. While Indians have made their mark in Hollywood, Namit Malhotra stands out as one of the first to finance projects on such a grand scale, including recent ventures like The Garfield Movie and The Angry Birds Movie 3. His work, both in producing and financing, underscores his vision of pushing creative and technical boundaries, making him a true pioneer in the industry.

In a significant development today, the National Awards were announced, recognizing outstanding contributions across Indian cinema. The prestigious awards, which honor the best in film across various categories, further highlight the caliber of talent and creativity within the industry.

Namit’s remarkable journey continues with films like Brahmastra, where under his leadership, the Prime Focus Group, delivered the spectacular VFX that brought the fantastical elements of the film to life. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and featuring a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, the film was a massive hit among fans, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Brahmastra – Part 1: Shiva has now earned the prestigious accolade of the National Award for Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic (AVGC), further cementing its success and Namit’s leadership in the field.

Namit Malhotra’s journey in the world of visual effects and film production continues to set new standards globally. His contributions, not just in Brahmastra but across various international projects, underscore his commitment to innovation and excellence. Namit’s influence extends beyond technical prowess to driving the creative envelope, ensuring that films resonate visually and emotionally with audiences worldwide.

Having produced The Garfield Movie and Angry Birds 3, Namit is currently producing more high-profile projects like the upcoming feature film Animal Friends for Legendary Entertainment. From collaborating with the biggest filmmakers and consistently creating content for global audiences, Namit Malhotra remains the ultimate storyteller who undoubtedly is the most important Indian paving an unprecedented path for India on the global stage.

“Winning the National Award for Best VFX Film for Brahmastra is a historic milestone that elevates the Indian VFX industry to new heights, globally. I am immensely proud of our team’s groundbreaking work in bringing Ayan Mukerji’s vision to life, resulting in this incredible recognition. Brahmastra represents a quantum leap in visual storytelling, and this award is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by teams at DNEG and ReDefine.” – Namit Malhotra, Founder – Prime Focus Limited, CEO – DNEG