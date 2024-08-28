Namrata Rao On Directing The Salim-Javed Documentary Angry Young Men

The opportunity to do a docuseries on Salim and Javed came Namrata Rao’s way when Zoya Akhtar(Javed Akhtar’s daughter) asked Namrata in December 2020 if she would like to direct it. “Actually in 2018, we, Zoya and I were both doing the anthology Lust Stories together. She had done this anthology where I was editing for her, her short film, and we used to talk about a lot of films, documentaries and that’s when she told me that she had this idea of doing a film, documentary on Salim and Javed and she wanted to call it Angry Young Men and I was really taken up by it . I thought that it would be great and we spoke a lot about it and then during the pandemic 2020 , she asked me if I would like to direct it . I was looking to direct for some time and I thought it would be a great opportunity. So I said yes immediately and that’s how it happened.When I started I knew it is going to be a great responsibility on how the story is told, whether it comes to full potential, you know because they have this huge body of work. So I was, of course, very nervous.”

The docu-series took three years to complete. “The whole editing process was also very long. So you took it day by day, you know, you don’t think about the responsibility every day. But then it again dawns on you when it is done, when the cut is ready, and you’re like, Oh, my God, have I done justice to it or not? So yeah, I mean, that sense of responsibility was always there. And you’re always wondering, you know, what else can I do? How can I push it? What can I do? What else can I do?It was difficult getting time from people to speak for the documentary. But once they were there, I think people came with the idea of opening up. So it was much easier once they agreed to do it and they gave us the time. But of course, getting time was very tough. I felt that there were easy parts and there were tough parts. And because you have to win the trust of the person who’s answering the questions. And once that happens, it becomes easier. But to win that trust, of course, you have to work hard.”

Namrata’s takeaway from the experience? “My biggest takeaway is that you really have to believe in yourself, dream big and back yourself up on your dreams. Because to me, it’s a story of manifestation. It’s a story of fulfilling your dreams. And also, very importantly, that in creative endeavors, there is not really any failure, and you keep building on things, and you know, you every failure is a stepping stone to something better that you can do you grow and evolve as a creative person, understanding, you know, okay, this could have been better, or I could have pushed this envelope here a little more. So my biggest takeaway is that, like Javed Saab says, Kal Jahan Deewar Thi Hai Aaj Ek Dar Dekhiye Kya Samayi Thi Bhala Deewane Ke Sar Dekhiye, so I think somewhere that is a big takeaway for me.”

There is another Bollywood personality Namrata would like to document. “I think Manmohan Desai would be another Bollywood personality, because of his amazing body of work, and very interesting life, with lots of ups and downs. So yeah, I would love, I would have loved to do that maybe. I mean, I’m just thinking, as you asked me that question. Also, he had very, very interesting collaborations with Mr. Bachchan, with Kader Khan and so many technicians. He also worked with Amjad Khan, so it was very interesting. I mean, all those, I’m sure there were a lot of interesting dynamics there to explore.”

Namrata feels Angry Young Men would have worked on the big screen. “I think this documentary had a lot of potential to be released in theaters, because it has that kind of, you know, big cinema experience, in my opinion. So I think it would have done really well in theaters also, also because ultimately, it’s an emotional tale of these two men, of their friendship, of a full life lived, and that, I think, is quite universal. So why not? I mean, I would really love for India to have a culture of watching documentaries on the big screen, and I hope that culture comes soon. At least, people have started watching and warming up to documentaries. It’s a great, great sign, I’m sure in the future. I mean, the day is not far when we will go to the theaters to see a documentary, you know, because right now, maybe there’s also a vague notion that documentaries are supposed to be boring and too academic and maybe intellectual, so they can’t be entertaining. And I mean, maybe the idea is to create an appetite for films that are entertaining, but also where you get some inspiration, some learning, some education. So it could be nice.”

Interestingly Namrata Rao’s most favourite Salim-Javed film is not Sholay. “I love many of their films, but I think Deewaar will be my favourite because it’s so taut. The characters are so interesting. And, you know, one scene blends into another. It’s such a well-written screenplay. So I really like it. I mean, because the screenplay is almost edited on paper, you know, one scene ends, and there’s a progression, and you get to the next scene. So it’s very, very interesting that way, the blending. So for me, it would be that. But I also love Shakti. I really like Don, I love Sholay, I love Seeta Aur Geeta, you know. So, yeah, I mean, there are quite a few films, but if I had to choose one, it would be Deewaar.”