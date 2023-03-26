Following Prabhas’ Baahubali , Yash’s KFG and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, NTR Jr-Ramcharan’s RRR , another South Indian, Tamil-Telugu , superstar Nani is all set to reach out to a pan-India audience with his latest Telugu film Dasera which opens on March 30.

Nani has finally decided to break into the pan-India mould with this one. Sources in Hyderabad say he will be promoting the film extensively in Mumbai.

Dasara is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani of Telangana.

At the top of the game for 14 years,Nani’s track record since 2008 is impressive, to say the least. With two back-to-back blockbusters Tuck Jagadish and Shyam Singha Roy in 2021 Nani is being seen as one of the front-runners at the Telugu boxoffice.

However Dasara won’t be dubbed in Hindi and will be shown in the Hindi belt with subtitles.

In an interview with this writer Nani had expressed his contentment with his place in Indian cinema. “I am very very happy where I am. I will keep searching for great content in other languages. Not that I’ve anything against doing a Hindi film—if something interesting comes along, why not—but I am very happy doing Telugu and Tamil films.”