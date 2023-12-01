Neena Gupta-Jackie Shroff In An Autumnal Love Story

Mast Mein Rehne Ka , a slice-of-life feature film with Neena and Jackie will premiere on Prime Video on December 8. Written and directed by Vijay Maurya, the movie has been produced by Payal Arora and Maurya under their banner Made in Maurya.

The film features a talented ensemble cast featuring veteran Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, alongside Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar, Rakhi Sawant and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a heartwarming narrative delving into the parallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life. It is a beautifully crafted story based on universal themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption. The narrative is a touching odyssey, illustrating the profound realization that life is a treasure to be cherished and experienced to its fullest irrespective of age or the curveballs it may throw your way.

Says director Vijay Maurya, “We are delighted to collaborate with Prime Video and bring our passion project Mast Mein Rehne Ka to global audiences.I believe this movie gives a unique perspective about self-exploration amid life’s intricacies and challenges. The story revolves around diverse characters, and entails a series of events that lead them to perceive life in a fresh light, accompanied by newfound companions in the vibrant city of Mumbai. In their quest to lead life on their own terms, the obstacles experienced by these characters significantly influence their choices and carve the paths to their futures. I’m confident that this story will resonate with a multitude of people, not only within India but across the world.”