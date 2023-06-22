Neeyat Trailer: Vidya Balan, Dipannita Sharma, Prajakta Koli, Ram Kapoor starrer movie excites fans

Any form of mystery is always fascinating and intriguing and well, that’s why, we always tend to love such projects. Well, upcoming movie Neeyat is all set to give us a similar experience. It is all set to be a murder mystery and well, this movie marks Vidya Balan’s return to the cinemas after four long years post the Covid-19 era. It is set in the breathtaking beautiful highlands of Scotland and the trailer takes the viewers to the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor and his close circle of family and friends. All of them apparently have their own secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to CBI officer Mira Rao to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit. Let’s check out the trailer here below –

The movie stars Vidya Balan, Dipannita Sharma, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi in lead roles.

Given the fact that Vidya Balan is finally returning to the 70mm big screen after 4 long years, her loyal legion of fans and admirers are certainly extremely happy and excited for the same. Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com