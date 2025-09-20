Nishaanchi Box Office Collection Day 1: Earns 0.25 crore

Nishaanchi Box Office Collection Day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s latest film, Nishaanchi, released on September 19, 2025, collected 0.25 crore (early estimates) on its first day at the box office. These figures are based on reports from sacnilk.com.

The film’s Hindi occupancy on opening day was only 7.18%, significantly lower than expected.

The story of Nishaanchi revolves around twin brothers who look identical but have completely different values ​​and paths in life. The film depicts a profound journey of crime, brotherhood, betrayal, and redemption.

The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by JAR Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and Flip Films. It stars Aaishvary Thackeray in his debut role, alongside strong actors Monica Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

The film has received positive reviews from critics, with praise specifically for its layered story and performances. However, initial collections have been weak. If word of mouth remains positive, the film could gradually gain traction.

“Nishaanchi” has received positive reviews from critics, praising the depth of its story and the performances of the actors. While initial collections were weak, if word of mouth strengthens, the film could gradually gain traction.

Along with Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3 is released which is attracting audiences with its large cast and lighthearted approach, “Nishaanchi” is connecting with a different audience with its serious and layered story. While both films are taking different paths, both are expected to perform even better at the box office this weekend.

“Nishaanchi” has had a slow start at the box office, and all eyes are now on the weekend collections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office collection.