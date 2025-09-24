Nishaanchi Box Office Collection Day 5: Collects 1.1 Crore Overall

Nishaanchi Box Office Collection Day 5: Anurag Kashyap’s latest film, Nishaanchi, released on September 19, 2025, collected 0.25 crore on its first day, 0.39 crore on the second day, 0.21 crore on the third day, 0.1 crore on the fourth day, and 0.05 crore on the fifth day, Tuesday. These figures are based on reports from sacnilk.com.

The film’s Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, the fifth day, was 7.41% significantly lower than expected.

The story of Nishaanchi revolves around twin brothers who look identical but have completely different values ​​and paths in life. The film depicts a profound journey of crime, brotherhood, betrayal, and redemption.

The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by JAR Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and Flip Films. It stars Aaishvary Thackeray in his debut role, alongside strong actors Monica Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

The film has received positive reviews from critics, with praise specifically for its layered story and performances. However, initial collections have been weak. If word of mouth remains positive, the film could gradually gain traction.

Along with Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3 has been released, which is attracting audiences with its large cast and lighthearted approach. “Nishaanchi” connects with a different audience through its serious and layered story. While both films take different paths, both are expected to perform even better at the box office this weekend.

“Nishaanchi” has had a slow start at the box office, and all eyes are now on the first week’s collection.

