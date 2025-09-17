No Hits Since Debut — No Entry 2 Could Be Manushi Chhillar’s Make-or-Break Moment

Manushi Chhillar, once hailed as the next big thing in Bollywood after her Miss World 2017 win, has had a rocky start in the film industry. Despite her definite screen presence and a hopeful debut, she’s yet to find commercial success at the box office. With her upcoming work in No Entry 2, all eyes are now on her to see if this film can finally turn the tide.

A Myriad of Underwhelming Releases

Manushi made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. The historical drama was backed by a massive budget of ₹200 crore but managed to collect only ₹90 crore worldwide. While the film aimed to position her as a serious actress, its box office failure meant a shaky start for the newcomer.

Her second major outing, The Great Indian Family (2023), alongside Vicky Kaushal, fared even worse. Despite a fresh pairing and decent promotions, the film couldn’t connect with audiences. It ended its theatrical run with a mere ₹5.5 crore net, fading away quickly from public memory.

In 2024, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, another high-budget spectacle with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, joined the list of box office disasters. Although Manushi played a supporting role, the film’s colossal failure — losing nearly ₹250 crore — added little to her growing résumé.

This year, Maalik (2025), starring Rajkummar Rao and featuring Manushi in a key role, also failed to make an impact. With worldwide earnings of ₹33.25 crore, the film was yet another commercial disappointment.

A Chance at Reinvention

However, there’s hope on the horizon. No Entry 2, the sequel to the 2005 comedy hit No Entry, is generating considerable buzz. This time, the franchise returns with a younger ensemble cast including Manushi, Kriti Sanon, and Shraddha Kapoor, alongside the returning male leads — all in double roles. With its light-hearted theme and ensemble format, the film has the potential to be a mass entertainer, and for Manushi, a much-needed mainstream success.

Comedy, often considered a crowd-puller when done right, could be the genre that finally allows her to connect with a wider audience. The original No Entry was a massive hit, and the sequel carries high expectations. If the film manages to strike the right chord, Manushi may finally step into the commercial limelight.

The Verdict Awaits

While early fame and beauty pageant titles opened doors for Manushi, her film career however remains on a question mark. No Entry 2 might not only define her standing in Bollywood but also decide whether she can transition from a promising debutante to a bankable star. For now, the industry — and her audience — watches and waits.