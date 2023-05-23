No Kiara, Only Kartik In The Farewell Dance Number

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have always managed to entertain the audience in the right way with their performances together. Well, this time, let's find more insights into their movie Satyaprem Ki Katha

The entertainment portals have been abuzz with reports of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani shooting the last song for Satyaprem Ki Katha before shooting for the film is wrapped up.

To set the facts right: it is not a duet but a solo song-and-dance to be filmed on Kartik Aaryan also.

So sorry, Kiara is not part of the song.

Choreographers Bosco-Caesar have whipped up a hookstep which is as catchy as the one Kartik performed to mass popularity in Bhool Bhulaiya 2.”

The song being filmed on a beach on Madh Island with heavy security bandobast.

Satyaprem Ki Katha shows Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani deep-diving into their emotional resources to touch feelings that they have never done before.

It is an intense love story about a couple coping with a situation . For both Kartik and Kiara this is an unexplored experience .Kartik especially seems to have evolved beyond anything he has done before. The teaser shows him lunging for emotions that are buried too deep for tears.

He finds those virgin emotions from the uncharted territory of his subconscious, and is able to express them wordlessly. This a world far removed from Kartik and Kiara’s last outing, the wide sprawling comedy of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiya. There is a gravitas and a growth in the actors and also a new territory for all concerned.

Marathi director Sameer Vidwans had made a haunting evocative issue-based love story in Marathi called Anandi Gopal.Satyaprem Ki Katha too is a romance with a jolting twist.It is a departure from the norm for both the actors and the audience. In fact it looks like a game-changer for the romantic genre in Hindi cinema, a mixture of Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Raj Khosla with a a dash of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Quite a brew. And to clinch the reel deal, the classic line of love, “If you ever cry, I will make sure it’s your tears but my eyes.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha opens on June 29