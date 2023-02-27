Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has not opted for a conventional boy-meet-girl debut.

Ibrahim’s debut film entitled Sarzameen features Ibrahim as a soldier .The film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is being directed by actor Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani.

Interestingly Ibrahim doesn’t have a leading lady in his debut film.

Explaining the unconventionality of the character a source close to the development says, “It is not that kind of a film.Ibrahim was sure he didn’t want a conventional debut. This is a very unusual debut, and Ibrahim is thoroughly ready for the challenge.”

The film also stars Kajol and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran.