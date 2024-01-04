No, Ranbir, Konkona Are Not Doing A Sequel To Wake Up, Sid

Relax, there is no sequel to Wake Up, Sid.

As Anupam Kher, who was brilliant as Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Ayan Mukerji’s best work so far(Brahmastra remains a question mark) says, “Bhai, sequel ban rahi hai aur mujhe pataa tak nahin?!”

Rest assured , Anupam, there is no sequel to Wake Up, Sid. It is true that that Ranbir and Konkona are getting together again, and playing the characters they played in Mukerji’s movie But it is for an ad, not a film.

To go back to Ranbir’s best work after Saawariya, Wake Up, Sid is a triumph on many levels. It takes the protagonist’s predictable but yet kinetic voyage into self-realization to a level where the languorous plot exudes a beam of light that cuts right across the radiant narrative. The film is shot in a warm and sunny speckled ambience filled with fleeting glimpses into hearts that are forever on a run. The moments to retrospect are snatched from the bustle of metropolitan life.

Would this wonderfully -uncrowded film have worked without Ranbir Kapoor? Ranbir’s Sid is a near-perfect portrait of the aimless young man searching for a direction in life. Ranbir handles the character’s inner life with the effortlessness of a Sitar maestro twiddling with his instrument’s strings to create a music that takes the audience to a world where the sounds suggest a harmony between art and life.