Marketing teams of actors get bullish each time a big project is announced. Barely had the news of a sequel to Yash Raj Films’ War been reported than we heard the “sensational newsbreak” that NTR Jr will join Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the cast.

“But join what? War 2 is only an idea right now. There is no script for the sequel , so how can any actor be cast in it? All that has been decided by producer Aditya Chopra is that Ayan Mukerji will direct War 2. Beyond that there is not even a seed of an idea for War 2. Ayan will get down to this project only after he completes Brahmastra Part 2 and 3. War 2 won’t go on the floors until the end of 2025,” informs a source close to the project.

Meanwhile a source close to NTR Jr in Hyderabad reacts to the report by saying, “Are you mad? NTR would never agree to be part of two-hero film as his Bollywood debut.”