Nusrat Faria to Replace Tasnia Farin in Atanu Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Pratiksha’ Opposite Dev?

The Bengali film industry witnessed a potential casting change as Tasnia Farin’s visa issues may force her out of Atanu Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Pratiksha,’ with Nusrat Faria reportedly considered her replacement. This development has raised concerns about the impact of visa issues on the film’s casting.

Tasnia was initially cast opposite Dev in the film, but her inability to secure a visa due to ongoing travel restrictions between India and Bangladesh, possibly due to the current geopolitical situation, has created uncertainty.

Anandabazar Online first reported the development and contacted the film’s producer, who confirmed the search for a new actress.

Rumors suggest Nusrat Faria, who has acted in several Bengali films, including ‘Hero 420’, ‘Badsha: The Don,’ ‘Boss 2’, ‘Bibaho Abhijaan,’ and ‘Inspector Notty K,’ might fill the void.

When contacted, Atanu Roy Chowdhury clarified, “Like Tasnia, Nusrat is also from Bangladesh. If the first person can’t come due to visa issues, the second person will face the same problem!”

The production team has decided to opt for a Kolkata-based actress instead, who will be playing the role initially assigned to Tasnia.

The film’s shooting is expected to begin by the end of the year. Will Nusrat Faria secure the role, or will another actress step in? Only time will tell.