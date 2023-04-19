Vijender Singh, the first Indian boxing Olympic medalist and the country’s most successful professional fighter will be seen on screen after a break of nine years as Salman Khan’s brother in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which releases on 21st April 2023.

Speaking on taking up this role Vijender says, “ I was surprised when I picked up my phone one day as it was Salman bhai on line….He just asked me to come to Mumbai and be part of this film. When Bhai calls you do not even ask questions. So I was down in Mumbai within two days shooting for this film”.

Vijender Singh made his acting debut in the film industry in 2014 with the film Fugly. He received a very warm welcome into the industry but had to pursue his boxing commitments and could not do any more films post his debut.

During the release of Fugly in 2014 Vijender Singh in an interview to this writer said, “I am doing a film.That’s a big thing. And my boxing fans would be happy to see me on screen. If Bollywood was not a desirable place would there be so many hopefuls every year? I am going to try my best.My fans are happy to see me try something new. They have that trust in me. They know I won’t let them down. Boxing toh hai hi. It would remain my first love. I am also a police officer. So it’s three careers now. Since not too many people know I am part of the police force , nobody asked why I am doing something other than boxing. But now when I’ve taken up acting everyone wants to know why I am doing something other than boxing.There is a lot of pressure on me to justify why I’ve gone into acting.I hope I’ll get as much recognition for acting as I’ve done for boxing. In my very first film I’ve Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar dancing with me. What more could I want? My debut film Fugly will entertain you.There is a dialogue in the film, ‘Movie bade pyar se banti hai araam se baithen pyar se dekhen.’ I hope my film gets that kind of a treatment.”