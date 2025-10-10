One Battle After Another Box Office Collection Day 13: DiCaprio-Starrer Crosses ₹380 Crore Globally

A Prestige Drama Holding Its Ground

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another explores themes of rebellion, redemption, and political struggle, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro. Released on September 26, 2025, the film has won praise for its powerful performances and cinematography.

Despite tough competition, the film’s box-office run reflects steady interest, particularly among audiences who appreciate content-driven, serious cinema. Crossing the ₹870 crore global mark—comprising around ₹378 crore domestically and approximately ₹492 crore from international markets—marks a solid achievement for this genre.

Box Office Snapshot Through Day 12

By Day 11, the film had already crossed ₹344 crore domestically and ₹514 crore overseas, bringing its global total to over ₹858 crore. The second weekend contributed significantly, with a domestic gross of approximately ₹92 crore by then.

On Day 12, One Battle After Another is estimated to have collected around ₹15 crore domestically, pushing the total domestic haul to approximately ₹378 crore. Though international day-wise splits are less frequently reported, overseas earnings continue to steadily add up, sustaining the worldwide gross above ₹870 crore.

Trends and Outlook

The film’s collections have naturally declined during the second week, as is typical for serious dramas. The Day 12 figure indicates a moderate drop from the previous days, consistent with the overall trend.

Given the high production and marketing costs (estimated between ₹1,150–₹1,450 crore), breaking even remains a challenge. The film’s profitability will depend heavily on overseas revenues, award recognition, and digital/ancillary streams.

Steady Success Amidst Challenges

While One Battle After Another may not be a blockbuster hit, its consistent run and critical acclaim demonstrate the appeal of nuanced storytelling. Its ability to sustain collections close to ₹15 crore daily in the second week highlights respectable audience engagement. The film’s journey exemplifies how prestige cinema can maintain relevance and impact beyond mere box-office numbers.