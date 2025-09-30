One Battle After Another Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Opens at 1.77 Crore in India

One Battle After Another Box Office Collection Day 4: The Hollywood film “One Battle After Another” was highly anticipated in India. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film stars major stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Benicio del Toro.

The film earned 0.50 crore (net) in India on its first day of release across all languages, 0.85 crores on Days 2 and 3, and 0.41 crores on Day 4. This is its total opening-day collection. Judging by the initial response, the film has had a limited but steady opening in India.

The film tells the story of Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio), a washed-up revolutionary who lives off-grid with his daughter, Willa. But when his old enemy returns and Willa disappears, Bob embarks on a dangerous journey to rescue her. The story explores politics, past mistakes, and a deeply moving father-daughter relationship.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. Paul Thomas Anderson directed, wrote, and produced it. Jonny Greenwood composed the music, and Warner Bros. Pictures released the film.

While the film’s opening day grosses in India were limited, it has generated enthusiasm among Hollywood audiences. Critics have praised the film’s story and performances. If word-of-mouth remains positive, the film’s performance could improve.

