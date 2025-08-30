Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1: Earns 7.50 Cr Approx, Solid Opening in India

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1: A big opening was unexpected, but the film benefited from being a single release. Also, the film’s popular music album – especially the song “Pardesiya” – and the story made for a young audience drew a good crowd to the theatres. The sudden spot bookings on Friday contributed significantly to the collections.

The film Param Sundari opened higher than expected on Friday, with around 7.50 crores. Such good figures are a positive sign for the film. According to reports, the film’s collection may improve further on Saturday and Sunday as the number of family and young audiences increases on weekends. If this trend continues, Param Sundari may register a strong opening weekend.

The film’s Day 1 collection was also higher than Maddock’s previous film in the same genre, Teri Baatein Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (7.02 crore). The film performed better than expected despite no ticket discount scheme or buy-one-get-one offer.

Trade experts believe that the film’s collections will increase further on Saturday and Sunday, laying the foundation for a strong box office run after the first weekend.

A North Indian (Sidharth Malhotra) and a South Indian girl (Janhvi Kapoor) meet in the beautiful backwaters of Kerala. The clash of their cultures gives birth to a love story full of fun and adventure.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Inayat Verma in important roles. Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. The music is by Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Overall, ‘Param Sundari’ opened respectably at the box office on the first day and is expected to earn more over the weekend.

