Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Crosses 26.95 Cr India Nett, Shows Steady Growth

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s starrer Param Sundari has shown tremendous growth over the weekend after a great opening at the box office. The film collected 7.25 crores on Friday, which increased to 9.25 crores on Saturday. On Sunday, the film jumped further and earned around 10.45 crores.

In this way, the film has done a total business of 26.95 crores (India Nett) in the first three days. According to Sacnilk.com, the film’s India gross collection was 26.8 crores and overseas collection was seven crores. Overall, the worldwide box office collection has reached 33.8 crores.

Param Sundari has received a positive response from the audience. The song “Pardesiya” from the film is becoming very popular among the youth. The presence of the young audience and the family crowd made the weekend collection strong.

Talking about the story, the film is about a North Indian boy (Sidharth Malhotra) and a South Indian girl (Janhvi Kapoor), who meet in the beautiful backwaters of Kerala, and a fun and romantic love story full of cultural clashes takes birth.

Apart from Janhvi and Siddharth, the film also features important roles in Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Manjhot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Inayat Verma. It is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films.

After the first weekend collection, it is expected that “Param Sundari” will perform steadily on weekdays as well and can have a long run.

