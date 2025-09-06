Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 8: Total 41.5 Cr India Net

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 8: Romantic comedy film Param Sundari has maintained its hold at the box office. The film collected around 1.75 crore on its eighth day, Friday, September 5th. With this, the total net collection of the film has reached 41.5 crore.

The film earned 7.25 crores on the first day of its release, 9.25 crores on the second day, 10.25 crores on the third day, and 3.25 crores on the fourth. On Tuesday, the fifth day, the collection dropped to 4.25 crores. On Wednesday, the sixth day, the earnings came down to 2.85 crores, and on the seventh day, 2.65 crores. And now on the Eighth day, 1.75 crores. This decline is normal because this is the trend of most weekday films.

Despite this, the film’s strong earnings in the first three days have given it a good base.

The film’s story is based on an interesting cultural clash and romance. Param Sachdev (Sidharth Malhotra), a rich boy from Delhi, sets out to find a perfect match for himself through a high-tech app called Soulmates and meets Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor), who runs her own homestay in Kerala. Their meeting brings their different worlds together, and gradually, the romance and comedy story moves forward.

The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. Arsh Vora and Gaurav Mishra wrote the screenplay and story. Music director duo Sachin-Jigar gave the songs of the film a light and romantic touch, which are very liked by the youth.

Apart from Siddharth and Janhvi, actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Inayat Verma also appear in important roles in the film.

Looking at the figures so far, the film has crossed the 65.25 crore mark at the worldwide box office. This includes India’s Net 41.5 crores, India’s Gross 49.75 crores, and Overseas 15.5 crores.

Overall, Param Sundari performed strongly during the first eight days. Now all eyes are on its upcoming second weekend, which will determine the direction of its lifetime collection.

