“Playing Murlikant Petkar has changed my life,” Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan considers Chandu Champion the most important film of her career. “Playing Murlikant Petkar has changed my life. I’ve done so many films, in so many genres but never a biopic. It caught me by surprise. Of course the experience is completely different. I had to transform myself, both physical and mental transformations and the prep began from the day I signed the film. A thrilling opportunity, I’m incredibly lucky.The lessons I learnt on this film are going to remain very close to my heart forever. I’ve also gotten a window to connect with a newer, wider audience, specifically every person striving to achieve their dreams by going against odds. Not many actors get this opportunity, to touch the hearts of the audience, and this character gave me that.”

Kartik speaks on the rigorous regiment he underwent to look convincing through various stages of Murlikant’s life. “The training regimen brought more discipline into my life. I had never looked at fitness the way I did during the process of becoming Murlikant, but once I got started, something changed in my wiring. Now I am more particular about what I eat, how I eat it, and when I eat what I do. It’s a completely new lifestyle. Everything now has to fit within my health plan.I learnt on this film is that health needs to be taken care of first. Hence it is always important to have the right health coach or trainer to take you through the transformation and do it the right way without any shortcuts.”

The transition from Bhoola Bhulaiya to Chandu Champion wasn’t easy for Kartik Aaryan. “This was a whole new challenge. In my earlier work, the characters I played had a bit of ‘Kartik’ in them. I would find a personality trait of mine and highlight it. But getting into the shell of a real person, with a life as illustrious as the character of Murlikant Petkar right was so important to me, I have so much respect for him. It needed focus, lots of unlearning and new learnings. I had to set ‘Kartik’ aside and become a complete different performer.”

Kartik reveals that the real Murlikant was very much a part of the project. “Kabir sir was the one who spent most time with him, and I was tasked with following Kabir’s cinematic envisioning of the character. I actually met him for the first time after our first schedule. I was shooting in Pune and he had come on the set. He saw me giving a swimming shot and he said, ‘tune ekdum mere jaise kiya”. That was a huge compliment for me. Then we had our first movie screening with Murlikant sir being the main guest of the viewing in Delhi. It was heartwarming to watch the film with him in the theatre, seated by our side, smiling throughout the film, with some occasional tears. Post the viewing, he was very emotional. His smile and him holding my hand was all the validation I needed. I feel like I’ve already received the biggest award for this film.”

Among the directors he has worked with, Kartik categorizes Kabir Khan very high . “Kabir sir is a very disciplined filmmaker. He is always so well prepared that sometimes it makes you fear and push your boundaries further. I really enjoyed working with him. He gives a lot of space for an actor to perform. Murlikant Petkar was a very difficult character for me to get into, but I would give entire credit to Kabir sir and the team because they helped me understand the character and bring out my best on screen.”

Kartik is overwhelmed by the response to Chandu Champion so far. “I have been getting overwhelming response. Of course, getting appreciation from veterans like Shabana Ma’am and Javed Saab is a huge deal. Shabana Ma’am came out of the screening and gave me a warm tight hug. Javed saab said that tumne hansaya bahut tha, lekin itna rulaya pehli baar hai. These words are no less than a medal or an award for me. A very senior person messaged me after watching the film saying, please let me know wherever you are, I will come and want to give you a jhappi. My mom got so emotional after watching the film. I have never received so much love and appreciation for any of my film.”