Prateik Patil Babbar & Priya Banerjee to get married on Valentine’s Day; Look back at his first marriage

Actors Prateik Patil Babbar and Priya Banerjee are set to take the next step in their relationship as they prepare to get married on February 14, 2025. According to The Times of India, the ceremony will be a private gathering, attended by close friends and family. The wedding is expected to take place at Prateik’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The couple had previously appeared in a Valentine’s Day special interview, where Prateik had shared his excitement about their future. He had mentioned that both of them were feeling nervous yet thrilled, calling it a more meaningful Valentine’s Day as they were now engaged.

On the professional front, Prateik will next be seen in Sikandar, a film featuring Salman Khan in the lead role. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj in key roles.

Before his relationship with Priya, Prateik was married to Sanya Sagar. Reflecting on his past marriage, he had explained in an interview that while they were in love, they had not taken enough time to understand each other before getting married. He admitted that their decision was rushed, influenced in part by family expectations, and that he had wanted to start a family by the age of 35.

He had also shared that the end of the marriage had been a difficult period for him, calling it heartbreaking. He acknowledged that emotional struggles had led to poor decisions and that he had felt betrayed. However, he believed that if the marriage had not ended, he would not have met Priya, whom he now considers the right partner in his life.