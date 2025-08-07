Pregnant And In Pain — Radhika Apte Was Denied Basic Care On Set

When empathy becomes the rarest currency in Bollywood, Radhika Apte’s story hits hard. Her revelation about facing cold indifference and outright insensitivity during her pregnancy mirrors a glaring symptom of a profoundly broken system. In an industry that prides itself on creativity and expression, how can basic humanity be so easily discarded?

Radhika Apte, while in a conversation with Neha Dhupia, during the Freedom to Feed live session, said, “An Indian producer I was working with wasn’t happy about the news,” she added, “He responded coldly and even insisted I wear tight-fitting clothes despite my discomfort and bloating. I was in my first trimester and had constant cravings, I was eating a lot, be it rice or pasta and going through the usual physical changes, but instead of understanding, I was met with insensitivity.” Further adding, Radhika mentioned that she wasn’t even allowed to see a doctor, “I wasn’t even allowed to see a doctor when I was in pain and feeling uneasy on set. That truly disheartened me.”

Well, Radhika Apte was not asking for special treatment. She was asking to be treated like a human being, respected, cared for, and given the dignity every pregnant woman deserves. Instead, she was met with harsh demands and denied even the most basic medical care on set.

Contrast this with her experience on an international project where kindness and understanding were not exceptions but the norm. The stark difference reveals a harsh truth: Bollywood still views pregnancy as a liability rather than a natural part of life.

If this is happening to a respected actor like Apte, it speaks volumes about the struggles countless women face in the industry every day. It’s a wake-up call for Bollywood to change, not just policies but attitudes. Pregnancy is not a weakness. It’s strength. And empathy is not a favour. It’s a fundamental right.

Radhika Apte’s courage in sharing her experience must ignite a movement toward respect and humanity. The time for empathy in Bollywood is long overdue.