Producer and former chairperson of  the  Central Board Of Film Certification, Pahlaj Nihalani. “Nihalani regrets not   being able  to stay in touch with Sikandar.“ Since Covid , I’ve been struggling with my own health issues, so  I was unable to stay connected  with Sikandar. He directed my   production Rangeela Raja in 2019. He was still the same agile, restless  director  full of enthusiasm. In fact Sikandar  was more enthusiastic about a project than some of the stars he directed.The one reason why I’ve never  officially directed any of my films is the actors’ latecoming. I couldn’t go on the sets  and wait for them  to arrive.  Sikandar had the patience.  He understood the  temperament  of  the industry.”

Pahlaj Nihalani recalls Sikandar Bharti as a restless filmmaker. “He could  never be still. He had to keep working.  He worked  with me on several projects. He was the assistant director on three of my productions which Shibu Mitra directed: Ilzaam which introduced Govinda, Aag Hi Aag and Paap Ki Duniya. He then directed Bhai Bhai as an independent  director  for me which was a small budget comedy, so well directed.”

Nihalani reveals Sikandar Bharti to be  a man of multitudinous talents.  “Do you know he was  also a  lyric writer.The superhit song Tutak tutak tutiya  in Sikandar’s Ghar Ka Chirag  was written by  him. The  story of Ghar Ka Chirag, inspired  by the 1969 hit Ek Phool Do Mali, was given by me  to Sikandar. I don’t think the film industry gave him his due.”