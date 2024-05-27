Producer Pahlaj Nihalani On His Friend Director Sikandar Bharti Who Passed Away on 24 May

Producer and former chairperson of the Central Board Of Film Certification, Pahlaj Nihalani. “Nihalani regrets not being able to stay in touch with Sikandar.“ Since Covid , I’ve been struggling with my own health issues, so I was unable to stay connected with Sikandar. He directed my production Rangeela Raja in 2019. He was still the same agile, restless director full of enthusiasm. In fact Sikandar was more enthusiastic about a project than some of the stars he directed.The one reason why I’ve never officially directed any of my films is the actors’ latecoming. I couldn’t go on the sets and wait for them to arrive. Sikandar had the patience. He understood the temperament of the industry.”

Pahlaj Nihalani recalls Sikandar Bharti as a restless filmmaker. “He could never be still. He had to keep working. He worked with me on several projects. He was the assistant director on three of my productions which Shibu Mitra directed: Ilzaam which introduced Govinda, Aag Hi Aag and Paap Ki Duniya. He then directed Bhai Bhai as an independent director for me which was a small budget comedy, so well directed.”

Nihalani reveals Sikandar Bharti to be a man of multitudinous talents. “Do you know he was also a lyric writer.The superhit song Tutak tutak tutiya in Sikandar’s Ghar Ka Chirag was written by him. The story of Ghar Ka Chirag, inspired by the 1969 hit Ek Phool Do Mali, was given by me to Sikandar. I don’t think the film industry gave him his due.”