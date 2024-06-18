Pahlaj Nihalani on Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding

Pahlaj Nihalani who once called himself Shatrughan Sinha’s Hanuman, is all set to make his presence felt at Sonu(Sonakshi)’s Ki Lanka on her wedding day.

Pahlajji someone asked you recently what you will be wearing at Sonakshi’s wedding?

(laughs) Main aise sawaal ka kya jawan doon? The answer is, I will wearing whatever my wife picks for me.What difference does it make what I wear? Or what anyone wears… The focus won’t be on anyone except Shatruji and his dear daughter. It will be their day entirely.

So you are attending Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding on June 23?

Of course I am ! Sonakshi is like my own daughter. I am her Maama.When she was achild I used to carry her on my shoulder. Abb beti badi ho gayi hai. How can there be a wedding without the Maama’s presence?

But I spoke to Shatruji. He said he had no idea about Sonakshi’s wedding?

You must have spoken to him when he was out of Mumbai for almost three months due to elections. Bhabhiji must have known. She must have decided to tell him about it(the marriage) after his return. Now he is back in Mumbai and all is well between Sonakshi and her family.

So Shatruji and family will be attending the marriage?

Of course why shouldn’t they?

Shatruji sounded upset when I spoke to him about Sonakshi not informing him about the wedding?

Ha, but he can’t remain upset for long, not with Sonakshi. She is his laadli. Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota.

He should have been informed , don’t you think?

As Shatruji said to you , Aaj kal he bachche inform karte hain,permission nahin lete. Why should he be upset if Sonakshi is marrying the boy of her choice? Shatruji himself married a girl of his choice forty years ago. Even I chose my own life partner when I married my wife.One should not have unrealistic expectations from one’s children.

So all is well, the Sinha family and you are attending the wedding in the morning and the party on the evening of June 23?

Yes. I don’t know if I am supposed to tell you that.

Too late for that?

Yes, I suppose it is too late for that. We will be there to bless Sonakshi and her husband.