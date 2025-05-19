Sonakshi Sinha’s Regal Anarkali Moment

Sonakshi Sinha has always been one of Bollywood’s most expressive style icons—a seamless blend of modern flair and deep-rooted Indian aesthetics. In her latest appearance, the actor dazzled in a black and gold Anarkali outfit that speaks volumes about the power of traditional silhouettes in contemporary fashion.

Designed by the luxury ethnicwear label Itrh, the Anarkali suit worn by Sonakshi Sinha is a graceful celebration of regal beauty. The ensemble features a deep V-neck kurta with full-length sleeves, delicately embellished with golden detailing along the cuffs. From the waist down, the kurta flows into a voluminous cascade, adorned with vertical gold shimmer detailing that catches the light with every step — making it a perfect pick for a festive occasion or a traditional evening affair.

What truly elevates the outfit is the dupatta — a masterpiece. Lavishly detailed with rich golden prints and motifs, it frames the Anarkali with a luxurious aura draped over the shoulders with ease and elegance. Sonakshi Sinha complemented the outfit with statement golden jhumkas and an eye-catching ring, staying true to the ornate theme without going overboard.

Sonakshi Sinha’s beauty game was equally on point. She opted for a soft glam look with shimmer-gold eyelids, nude brown lipstick, and a subtle flush of blush on the cheeks. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn sleek and straight, allowing the focus to remain on her radiant makeup and statement earrings.

This look revealed during promotions for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming series, Heeramandi, is not just a fashion moment — it’s a tribute to timeless Indian craftsmanship. Sonakshi Sinha, known for her ability to command both Western and Indian styles effortlessly, once again proves that traditional attire is unbeatable when worn with confidence and authenticity.

In an era of experimental fashion, Sonakshi Sinha’s black and gold Anarkali look stands out. Whether you’re looking to turn heads at a wedding or make a graceful entrance at a festive celebration, take a cue from Sonakshi Sinha and let your heritage shine through.