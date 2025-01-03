Is OTT The New Bollywood? These Shows Are Getting More Traction Than Movies

Bollywood movies have been the beating heart of the industry, luring millions to theatres for a dose of star power, action, and spectacle. But in recent years, something unexpected has happened: OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar have taken centre stage, often outshining Bollywood films regarding viewership and audience engagement. The question on everyone’s mind is: Has OTT become the new Bollywood?

The ‘star’ gazing worked aeons back, and now ‘stardom’ doesn’t exist. So is Bollywood’s charisma. Audiences now look at it with an equal spectacle, the spectacle of ‘content.’

Won’t be super entitled, saying that the spectacles always perpetuate the righteous verdict, at times it does misfire. Take Jigra for example, featuring Alia Bhatt, the film tanked at the box office, but garnered praise after its OTT release.

So, what do we do here? Introspect both ways!

The content initiators should introspect and realise that ‘content,’ ‘context,’ and ‘sub-context,’ all are directly proportional to each other. A film like Jigra, with heavy ‘emotional turmoil’ never goes grand inside a theatre. For the audience, now, enters the theatre with a different mood and mind. Also, from a ‘psyche’ aspect, people with high ‘EQ’ refrains from theatre visits. Cocooning is their ‘penultimate’ choice. Jigra should have been an OTT release, just like the Darlings.

As viewers, we need to introspect on our ‘superficial’ way of looking at things. Because if a film like ‘Jigra’ fails at the box office, but then gets hailed post OTT release, it transpires a very ‘two-face’ consumerism.

But that’s just Jigra making an exception in a myriad of Bollywood films that failed because of its same old ‘massy’ structure.

Let’s start by looking at some recent Bollywood releases that failed to make the desired impact at the box office despite massive budgets and star-studded casts. Despite massive production budgets, several high-profile Hindi theatrical releases in 2024 still need to live up to expectations. Take Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a high-budget action-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. With an estimated budget of ₹350 crore, this movie was expected to make waves at the box office. However, it only managed to rake in ₹80 crore, a fraction of its budget, which was considered a significant disappointment. Despite its star power and action-packed sequences, the film’s weak storyline and lack of a solid emotional connection with the audience failed to resonate. This situation mirrors the trend seen with other recent theatrical releases.

Another big release, Mr. and Ms. Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, had a ₹50 crore budget but earned just ₹15 crore. Despite offering a romantic drama set against the backdrop of cricket, the film failed to generate excitement or emotional depth. Similarly, Bad Newz, a comedy-drama with a ₹100 crore budget, grossed ₹50 crore, underperforming despite its light-hearted theme. These examples show how Bollywood’s reliance on star power and formulaic storytelling is no longer enough to capture audiences’ attention in a rapidly evolving entertainment environment.

In contrast, OTT platforms have been churning out fresh and innovative content that appeals to a wider audience, and the numbers are proving it. Shows like Panchayat, and Heeramandi are resonating with viewers across the globe, demonstrating that strong storytelling, authenticity, and emotional depth are the key ingredients for success in today’s entertainment world.

Take Panchayat Season 3 on Prime Video, for example. This quirky comedy-drama about an urban youth, Abhishek, forced to take up a government job in a rural village, has amassed over 28 million views. With a budget of ₹50 crore, the show has outperformed Bollywood films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, proving audiences crave stories that reflect real-life experiences. The show’s appeal lies in its authenticity and the relatable characters that connect deeply with viewers.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, streaming on Netflix, is another OTT gem that has captivated the audience. A period drama exploring the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India, Heeramandi has garnered 20.3 million views thanks to its stunning visuals and powerful performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal. With a ₹100 crore budget, Heeramandi has proven that OTT can match, if not surpass, the scale and grandeur of Bollywood’s big-budget films, all while offering a unique narrative and exploring complex themes of love, betrayal, and power. Also, the Indian Police Force’s Prime Video has crossed 19.5 million views.

This is the first web series straight out of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Isha Talwar, and Shweta Tiwari. The show tells the story of police officers struggling against crime, corruption, and the costs of their profession.

But it’s not just about the big names or lavish period dramas—OTT excels in other genres. CTRL, a tech thriller exploring the dark side of the digital world, is making waves with its gripping storyline and sharp social commentary. Likewise, Call Me Bae, a drama-comedy series featuring an unconventional romance, has gained traction due to its fresh take on love and relationships in the modern age.

Shows like Amar Singh Chamkila, Heeramandi, and Do Patti also represent the growing diversity of content available on OTT platforms. Each series has a unique voice, offering audiences something new and exciting. Amar Singh Chamkila blends music with drama to tell the story of one of Punjab’s most iconic singers. Do Patti is a thriller that keeps viewers guessing, mixing suspense with emotional twists. These shows are entertaining and breaking new ground, making them instant hits with audiences.

The success of Panchayat, Heeramandi, CTRL and many others highlights a clear trend: audiences are turning toward OTT platforms for content that is not only diverse but also of superior quality. Whether it’s the simplicity of Panchayat or the grandeur of Heeramandi, OTT is offering a refreshing alternative to the typical Bollywood fare. These platforms can push boundaries in ways Bollywood films simply can’t, thanks to their willingness to explore unique genres, more nuanced storytelling, and diverse subject matter.

Meanwhile, Bollywood films continue struggling, even with star-studded casts and massive production budgets. The failure of big-budget films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Jigra suggests that audiences are no longer satisfied with flashy visuals and high-profile stars—they are looking for something deeper, more meaningful.

As the OTT landscape continues to thrive, it’s clear that Bollywood will need to evolve. If Bollywood wants to remain relevant, it will need to adapt its storytelling to reflect the changing tastes of its audience.

The age of OTT has arrived, and it’s here to stay—leaving traditional cinema to play catch-up in the race for audience engagement.