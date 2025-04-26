Sonakshi Sinha Turns Up the Volume on ‘Meri Bhavya Life

While countless women are still being judged for inches instead of impact, Sonakshi Sinha has stepped into the spotlight to spark a positive change. Teaming up with COLORS‘ upcoming serial ‘Meri Bhavya Life’, starring debutante Prisha Dhatwalia, Sonakshi is flipping the script on society’s obsession with size and the toxic beauty norms that come with it.

In a candid conversation about sizeism and body positivity with Prisha as Bhavya, Sonakshi called out the hypocrisy that asks women to dream big, but only if they fit into a small size. Sonakshi and Prisha laid bare the quiet trauma that starts early, when unsolicited comments from relatives masquerade as concern, leaving deep emotional bruises.

The Dabangg actress was in for a full-blown takedown of the double standards women navigate daily. From the trauma of childhood taunts to the scars left by online trolls, she has faced every bit of it. She reveals that she has lived Bhavya’s journey as a woman who refuses to dim her light or trim her truth to fit into someone else’s mold.

Sonakshi Sinha said, “Meri Bhavya Life is a breath of fresh air because, for once, the makeover isn’t focused on changing the girl — it’s about changing the gaze. This show doesn’t try to shrink Bhavya to fit into society’s narrow boxes — it expands people’s hearts and minds instead. That’s the kind of transformation we need to see more of. I’ve lived through the labels, the stares, the unsolicited advice — body positivity isn’t just a call for change; it’s about reclaiming the space we were always meant to own.”

Prisha Dhatwalia, on joining hands with Sonakshi Sinha for Meri Bhavya Life, “Meeting Sonakshi ma’am for the first time, I was honestly very excited — she’s someone I’ve admired for years. But the moment we started talking, her warmth just put me at ease. She didn’t just lend her voice to Meri Bhavya Life — she lent her heart to it. She made me feel seen, supported, and celebrated through every conversation. Her belief in Bhavya’s story reminded me why telling it loud and proud is so important — and that confidence has stayed with me every step of the way. I can’t wait for audiences to meet Bhavya and join her on this journey of self-worth.”

‘Meri Bhavya Life’ revolves around Bhavya (Prisha Dhatwalia), a brilliant architect, gold medallist, and plus-sized woman who’s abandoned at the mandap by a man more interested in her father’s stature than her soul. But she isn’t one to break—she rebuilds, rising with talent, grace, and unshakable self-belief. Her polar opposite Rishank (Karan Vohra), a fitness fanatic and praise-chaser, waltzes into her life, becoming her unexpected challenge.

Starring Prisha Dhatwalia in the titular role and Karan Vohra as Rishank, ‘Meri Bhavya Life’ premieres on April 30 2025 at 7:00 pm on COLORS and JioHotstar.