Sonakshi Sinha’s Husband Zaheer Iqbal Buys Luxurious White BMW Car, Shares Cute Moments

Actor Zaheer Khan welcomes a new family member with his wife Sonakshi as he buys a brand new white BMW car. The actor shared a photo of his new car, expressing his enthusiasm. Like many others, Zaheer is also an automobile enthusiast, and this new purchase has just expanded his collection.

On Thursday, 24 April, Zaheer shared a photo of himself and his wife Sonakshi with their brand-new white BMW car. In the caption, he expressed his happiness and excitement for his new car and wrote, ” Beyond excited to finally get behind the wheel of my new ride. #BMWBoy.”

The white car in the photo is a BMW X5 that doesn’t look luxurious but has a hefty price tag ranging from 95,20 lakh to 1.08 crore. The classy white color shines bright as the couple poses proudly with the car. Wearing casual clothes, they smile for the photo, hinting that they are ready for their new ride.

According to reports, Zaheer Iqbal earlier gifted Sonakshi Sinha a luxurious BMW i7 electric sedan with a price tag of 2 crore as a wedding gift. The couple married on 23 June 2024 after dating for more than seven years.

Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha appeared together in the Bollywood film Double XL. The duo often wins hearts with their adorable chemistry and style.